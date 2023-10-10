In Photos: Aaron Hicks' stunning $4,600,000 Paradise Valley mansion, formerly owned by NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald

Aaron Hicks has become the talk of the town among the Baltimore Orioles faithful after he smashed a home run against the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of their AL Divisional series matchup. Unfortunately, the Orioles ended up losing and now trail the Rangers by 0-2 in their playoff series.

Nonetheless, fans have been curious to learn more about Hicks' personal life. Some also wanted to know about his property in Arizona that he reportedly purchased from NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr. in 2019.

Fitzgerald reportedly purchased the property for $3.5 million in 2008. He stayed there during most of his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

As per reports, Hicks paid $4.65 million for the double-gated Paradise Valley mansion in 2019, when he bought it from Fitzgerald. The compound is located on two acres of land and comes with eight bathrooms, a theater, a billiard room, a 1,200-bottle wine room and a 12-car garage.

Hicks' property also has two swimming pools, a batting cage and a basketball court. Here are some of the photos of Hicks' lavish mansion, including the classy interiors.

Hicks has an outdoor basketball court in his backyard

Hicks' outdoor swimming pool is perfect for unwinding after a hard day's work on the field

Hicks' property has several garages

Hicks' indoor theater

Hicks has a billboard room in his house

Hicks has a separate room for his wine bottles

Hicks' spacious master bedroom

Hicks also has a posh dining room and kitchen

A look at Aaron Hicks' MLB stats and career

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks

The Minnesota Twins selected Aaron Hicks in the first round of the 2008 MLB draft. He made his Majors debut for them on March 24, 2013.

Hicks was traded to the New York Yankees in November 2015. He played seven seasons with the Bronze Bombers before joining the Baltimore Orioles in March 2023.

The Orioles finished at the top of the AL East in the regular season with a 101-61 record. However, they are presently trailing the Texas Rangers 0-2 in the AL Divisional Series.