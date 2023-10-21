In Photos: Aaron Judge's estimated $20,000,000 exuberant penthouse on Hudson River banks with NYC Skyline on view

Earlier this year, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge bought a $20,000,000 dream-like Manhattan penthouse in Cortland with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. The couple believes they belong in New York City, and thus, they have shifted to a building designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and Olson Kundig that features amenities like a gym, a pool, a concierge and a lot more.

Judge's new luxurious home is in a 25-storey building with three floors exclusively for penthouses. The five-time All-Star has purchased one of these exclusive houses and is now doing the interiors per the couple’s taste.

Aaron Judge’s NYC penthouse is 7000 square feet with high ceilings, beautiful marble fireplaces to keep the house warm and floor-to-ceiling windows to welcome sunshine. The home offers astonishing views of the Hudson River and the city skyline.

Source: New York Post

Aaron James Judge is an American baseball player and outfielder for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball. He is also the captain of the Yankees. The 31-year-old player is a two-time AL home run leader and AL RBI leader.

Judge won the American League Rookie of the Year 2017 and the AP Athlete of the Year 2022. In addition to all these achievements, Aaron Judge has won three Silver Slugger Awards, an AL MVP in 2022 and an AL Hank Aaron Award.

Aaron James is loyal to his team, the New York Yankees, as he turned down a $415 million contract by the San Diego Padres to stay with the Yankees.

The net worth of Aaron Judge

As of 2023, Aaron Judge’s net worth is estimated to be $55 million, $4 million more than his net worth in 2022. Judge recently signed a $360 million contract with the New York Yankees, entitling him to a $40 million annual salary for nine years.

Apart from his earnings from baseball, Aaron also makes a considerable sum by endorsing brands like Adidas, Pepsi, JBL and many more.