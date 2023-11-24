In Photos: Aaron Judge's lavish car collection ft. $2,100,000 speed demon Hennessy Venom F5

Aaron Judge is living the life many baseball fans can only dream about. The 31-year-old from Irvine, California, has crossed nearly every milestone throughout his career. He is the captain of the most famous baseball team in the world, signed a lucrative contract extension and has won an MVP Award.

The hard-hitting outfielder has used his playing abilities to secure generational wealth. Judge is a passionate collector of luxurious cars, ranging from the incredibly fast to rare.

Here's a closer look at the luxury cars inside Aaron Judge's collection

#1 - Hennessey Venom F5

One of his most impressive cars is the Hennessey Venom F5. The incredibly exclusive hypercar can reach speeds of 300 mph and is one of an estimated 24 vehicles produced. Thanks to the Judge's extension, he has been able to foot the bill for the hypercar, which retails at $2,100,000.

#2 - Audi RS Q8

Much more practical than the Hennessey Venom F5, Judge also purchased that sleek Audi RS Q8. The gorgeous SUV retails at a minimum of $125,000 and can reach speeds as high as 155 mph.

#3 - Audi A7 55 TFSI

The Audi A7 55 TFSI may not look like it, but it packs a serious punch. This luxury sedan can reach speeds of roughly 155 mph thanks to its powerful engine. Depending on the model, this beautiful ride costs a minimum of $70,000.

#4 - Mercedes Benz GLE63

Another gorgeous SUV in Aaron Judge's collection is the Mercedes Benz GLE63. Sleek and powerful, this Mercedes Benz can go from zero to sixty in 3.7 seconds. Given that the New York Yankees slugger is 6-foot-7, this SUV in his collection is unsurprising.

#5 - Cadillac CTS V

According to Sportzhive.com, Judge owns a 2016 Cadillac CTS V. This sedan is as luxurious as it comes and can reach speeds up to 201 mph thanks to its 6.2L V-8 640 HP engine.

