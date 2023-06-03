In photos: Aaron Judge takes wife Samantha for shopping in Beverly Hills before Dodgers series

After being named the AL Player of the Month for May, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was spotted shopping with his wife Samantha Judge in Beverly Hills. The couple was seen on Rodeo Drive, known for its high-end shopping, during their visit to Los Angeles for the Yankees' upcoming series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck have been together since high school and got married in December 2019. Samantha has been a constant presence by Judge's side throughout their careers, including when he was named the Yankees' 16th captain and signed a record-breaking contract with the team last year.

While they prefer to keep a low profile, their visit to Beverly Hills attracted attention from photographers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII Aaron Judge, wife Samantha hit Rodeo Drive before Dodgers series

There’s nothing like a stroll on Rodeo Drive to get the blood flowing before a huge series. Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, did some shopping on the high-end strip in Beverly Hills before the Ya… Aaron Judge, wife Samantha hit Rodeo Drive before Dodgers series There’s nothing like a stroll on Rodeo Drive to get the blood flowing before a huge series. Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, did some shopping on the high-end strip in Beverly Hills before the Ya… https://t.co/xrT3Iesh0e

Tony Adamo @Tonyadamo @SlangsOnSports @Yankees Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills before the Yankees begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 2, 2023. @SlangsOnSports @Yankees Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills before the Yankees begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 2, 2023. https://t.co/naI57b9KVj

Aaron Judge and the Yankees lose their series opener against the Dodgers

In the series opener against the Dodgers, the New York Yankees suffered their second consecutive loss in the MLB. The Dodgers, led by Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, had a strong offensive performance, and the Yankees struggled to contain them. Unfortunately, Aaron Judge couldn't make an impact in the game, going hitless in four at-bats. The final score was 8-4 in favor of the Dodgers. The Yankees will need to regroup quickly to avoid falling into a losing streak.

Poll : 0 votes