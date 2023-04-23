In Photos: Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck attend Rangers-Devils NHL Playoff Game in Madison Square Garden

Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck attended the Rangers-Devils NHL playoffs game on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Aaron Judge with his wife and teammates

The current New York Yankees captain attended the playoffs along with fellow teammates Anthony Volpe and Harrison Bader. Both Judge and Volpe were given shoutouts during the second period on the jumbotron.

The Rangers lost 2-1 in overtime to the Devils. Judge was wearing a Rangers jersey and seated between Volpe and Harrison. Later in the game, he sat beside his wife.

While Judge was in his Rangers jersey, Volpe and Bader were not. Interestingly, this is not the first playoff game that he has visited. He also attended Game 2 of the series with teammates Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu.

Anthony Volpe had a good day on Saturday as he hit a two-run home run and won the match against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, Harrison Bader seems to be having a rough time as he is currently sidelined with an oblique strain and has not played a regular season game yet.

Aaron Judge's MLB career

Aaron Judge in New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game Two

Judge is one of the best players the New York Yankees have right now. Having signed a nine-year, $360 million deal in the offseason. Last season, he established his importance to the Yankees. He has clearly developed as one of the best in the business.

Judge has a batting average of .283 along with 767 hits in his career. He has already scored 226 home runs so far and batted for 508 runs in his career. It could be said that Judge is poised to be one of the greatest in the world of baseball by the time he is done with his career.

