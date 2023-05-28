In Photos: Albert Pujols and his gorgeous fiancé hit the town in style sprucing up their romance

Yesterday, MLB veteran Albert Pujols and his fiancé, Nicole Fernandez, embarked on a joyful outing in town to commemorate their blossoming romance during the weekend. The couple, visibly enamored with each other, appeared to be in high spirits as they ventured out together.

Miss Fernandez who happens to be the daughter of the former president of the Dominican Republic, took to Instagram to post head-turning photos with Pujols. She wrote captioning the social media post:

"Celebrating love this weekend "

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pujols went Instagram official with Nicole in December 2022. The pair met each after the former St. Louis Cardinals star filed for divorce from his first wife, Deidra.

Here is a sneak peek of their Instagram updates:

Last year in November, Pujols signed his retirement papers with the St. Louis Cardinals and bid farewell to his flame-throwing MLB career. It seems that the former power hitter is planning to enjoy his retirement by planning to settle down with his new partner any time soon.

Albert Pujols gave hints about wedding bells

2022 ESPYs - Backstage: HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Albert Pujols attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols recently sparked speculation and excitement among his fans and the media after dropping hints about wedding bells.

On May 11, he took to Instagram to post a picture with his fiancee, Nicole Fernandez, and captioned the post writing:

"So blessed to have you in my life, my soon to be Mrs. Pujols"

Having achieved numerous accolades throughout his career for his brilliant on-field success, Pujols has earned him a prominent place in the hearts of MLB fans.

Therefore, any personal news from Pujols, especially pertaining to his personal life, is met with great enthusiasm.

Poll : 0 votes