In Photos: Alex Bregman's non-profit organization receives $10,000 donation from Astros Foundation for autism advocacy

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman was recently awarded a sum of $10,000 to help his foundation's advocacy for autism. Bregman Cares Charity received a decent amount from the Astros Foundation that coincided with World Autism Awareness Day.

"On World Autism Awareness Day, we are committed to acting fearlessly for change. We continue to strive to create a world in which autistic individuals are fully supported, championed and celebrated! 🧩" - @astrosfoundation and @bregmancares

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bregman's non-profit organization was established in 2020 to help those with autism. World Autism Awareness Day is being celebrated every April 2nd and is observed in states that are members of the United Nations.

Astros fall to Blue Jays in the clutch

In what has been one of its worst starts to a season, the Houston Astros fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-1. The loss gave the Astros their fifth loss of the season in six games.

Starter and shoo-in ace Framber Valdez had a brilliant start for Houston. In 7 2/3 innings, the lefty surrendered just six hits and struck out five Blue Jays batters. This was enough to keep the Astros in the lead 1-0 heading into the ninth.

Ryan Pressly was called on to pitch to just one batter in relief before being replaced by closer Josh Hader. With one out remaining in the top of the ninth, and Daulton Varsho on base, Davis Schneider took the plate for the Blue Jays.

Schneider then hit a go-ahead two-run home run to push the scoreline to 2-1. The Space Men wouldn't be able to produce a run in the bottom of the ninth giving their highly-touted closer his first blown save and second loss of the season.

Houston's sole win of the season comes off the back of a brilliant no-hitter from Ronel Blanco. With years of dominance in the past decade, it is surprising to see the team struggle despite the All-Stars in the squad.

One factor might be the change in the club's manager. The 48-year-old Puerto Rican Joe Espada recently replaced long-time skipper Dusty Baker ahead of the 2024 season.

However, the Astros have enough time to fix their record. Projected as one of the teams to advance to the postseason out of the American League, it will be interesting how the team pivots out of this early season slump.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.