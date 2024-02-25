In Photos: Alex Bregman's son Knox embarks on a playful journey into a new ball game

Alex Bregman has already established himself as a superstar in the MLB. The Houston Astros baseman has won two World Series rings, but it appears that his son Knox is keeping his options open when it comes to which sport he might pick.

On Sunday, Alex's wife Reagan took to her Instagram story and posted pictures of her day at the beach with Knox. The young boy was also spotted playing with a football, potentially trying out a different ball game than what his father excels in.

Image Credits - Reagan Elizabeth Instagram

Image Credits - Reagan Elizabeth Instagram

Image Credits - Reagan Elizabeth Instagram

Image Credits - Reagan Elizabeth Instagram

As per reports, Alex and Reagan began dating in July 2019. They got engaged in Jan. 2020 and exchanged wedding vows later that year in December. Their son Knox was born on Aug. 1, 2022.

How did Alex Bregman fare in the 2023 MLB season?

Houston Astros baseman Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman had another solid season with the Houston Astros in 2023. He finished the regular season with 163 hits, 98 RBIs, and 103 runs across 161 games with a .262 batting average.

Bregman helped the Astros win the AL West title, finishing with a 90-72 record. However, the two-time All-Star struggled to make a difference in the playoffs.

The Astros took down the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the postseason, but they lost the ALCS series to the Texas Rangers. Across seven games in the playoffs, Bregman recorded six hits, six runs, and five RBIs with a .231 batting average.

Nonetheless, Bregman and the Astros will be aiming for another deep run in the postseason in 2024, with all eyes on the World Series crown. The Astros will kickstart their season on March 28, welcoming the New York Yankees for their first contest in a four-game series.

