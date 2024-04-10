In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures heartfelt moment of son Knox being 'reunited' with his furry companion

Alex Bregman and his wife, Regan Bregman, are quite famous among netizens. She often shares glimpses of their personal lives on social media with her 84,500 followers.

This week, Regan shared heartfelt pictures of her son Knox having fun with their pet dog. She accompanied the picture along with a caption which read:

"Reuinted"

Regan and Knox share heartfelt moments with their pet

The couple's two-year-old was pretty happy to reunite with his furry friend in the photos and was playing around with the pet.

Regan is often seen busy with her multiple ventures. She is the founder of Wild Sol, a salsa-making company, along with maintaining her fitness account on social media and also designing and promoting Shaftel Diamonds.

Alex Bregman's first multi-hit game this season against Rangers

Astros star Alex Bregman had his first multi-hit game on Monday against Rangers. He went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in that game.

Last season, he batted .262/.363/.441 in 622 at-bats, with 103 runs, 25 home runs, 98 RBIs, 92 walks and 87 strikeouts.

However, things have started slowly this season for the 30-year-old. Before his multi-hit game on Monday, he had just two RBIs in 11 games played.

The Astros will certainly hope Bregman replicates last season's heroics again and helps his team reach the postseason.

However, it is tough to predict whether he will stay with the team next season. He signed a six-year, $100 million contract with the organization in 2019. If no new agreement is reached between him and the Astros, Bregman will become a free agent after this season.

For now, no negotiations have taken place about a possible extension. However, the two-time All-Star has kept his doors open for possible negotiations taking place during the on-going regular season.

