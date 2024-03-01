In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures precious moments of son Knox enjoying zoo playdate with Josh Hader's toddler Lucas

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, along with his son Knox and wife Reagan, spent time with teammate Josh Hader and his family at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno, Florida.

Knox, along with Lucas, Hader's son, was seen enjoying the interaction with the loggerhead turtles at the conservation center.

Alex Bregman's son, Knox, enjoying his time at the facility

Lucas Hader's son, Lucas, posing with a model turtle

Both the children of the major leaguers seemed like they enjoyed their time in the research and academic facility. The Loggerhead Marinelife Facility was established in 1983 to raise awareness about endangered sea turtles. Their headquarters are located in Loggerhead Park, Juno, Florida.

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros' outlook

The new season will be an uphill battle for Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. Even though they are the favorites in the American League, the Astros might face stiff competition come playoff time.

The revamped New York Yankees are looking to make it back to the World Series after upgrading their roster with the likes of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.

Another looming threat for Houston are the defending champions, the Texas Rangers. Even though the Rangers offloaded a part of their talent pool heading into 2024, the core remains intact and is still ready to contend for a title heading into the new season.

The Astros will parade the likes of Bregman, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker in the stacked American League West. Bregman, in particular, had a productive 2023 campaign. He finished with a slash line of .262/.441/.804 with 25 homers and 98 RBIs in 161 appearances.

This is about as stable numbers that a consistent player would get but nowhere near the expected production that Bregman's 2019 numbers are concerned. That season, Bregman finished second in the AL MVP voting. His slash line during that season was .296/.423/.592/1.015.

Alex Bregman looks forward to turning a new leaf in 2024 after a mediocre 2023 season, at least by his standards. If the Astros can string together a competitive season with their solid core, then there should be no doubt that they will be in contention for another deep playoff run this coming season.

