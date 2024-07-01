In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan turns heads in baby pink dress & bouquet as bridesmaid at friend's wedding

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, wife of Astros All-Star Alex Bregman, turned heads with her new outfit at her friend’s wedding ceremony. Mrs. Bregman donned a pink dress by Nookie for the wedding vows and shared photos with her friends and bride on Instagram.

“This weekend was a dream, cheers to the Selbys @_courtneyblanch @griffin_selby,” she wrote.

She also shared photos of her attending and celebrating her friend’s special occasion in different outfits for each day this weekend.

“New Favorite color [written in blue],” she wrote on one picture.

Image Courtesy: Reagan Elizabeth Bregman / Instagram

“Time to celebrate our girl,” she posted.

Image Courtesy: Reagan Elizabeth Bregman / Instagram

Her followers have enjoyed regular updates from Reagan featuring her glamorous outfits at special events. She also often shares moments with her husband and Knox Samuel Bregman, their soon-to-be two-year-old son.

Wife Reagan hails husband Alex Bregman as the best family photographer

Alex Bregman is a man of many talents. His on-field ability is among the best in the league, helping the Astros climb the ranks this season. However, his off-field skills are rarely discussed. One such talent was recently revealed by Bregman’s wife, Reagan, who hailed her partner as the best photographer.

On a relaxing day, little Knox joined mommy Reagan in the pull, and Bregman captured a perfectly candid mother-son moment, impressing his wife. She shared the shot on Instagram, writing on behalf of her son:

“My dad takes the best pics.”

Knox enjoying pull with mommy Reagen, and daddy Alex behind the lens (Image Courtesy: Reagan Elizabeth Bregman / Instagram)

Bregman had a busy weekend, sweeping the New York Mets and bringing their record to 42-41. The Astros went 17-8 in June, their best yet, carrying an unbroken win streak for the past five series. It remains to be seen if they can hold on to it in July.

