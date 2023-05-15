In Photos: Alex Bregman shares delightful picture treat featuring wife Reagan, baby Knox and heartfelt Mother's Day wishes

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman took to social media to wish his wife Reagan a very happy Mother's Day. Bregman posted a series of adorable photos featuring baby Knox.

In one of the pictures the Bregman family pose for a cute picture together while in another picture, Reagan is seen holding and kissing baby Knox in a baseball match.

Alex wrote heartfelt words to go along with this cute tribute, expressing his great gratitude for Reagan's constant love, commitment, and caring nature as a mother.

"Happy Mothers Day to the most incredible wife and mother in the world. Knox and I love you so much. Thank you for being our best friend and for always being there for us.❤️❤️❤️" - Alex Bregman

In January 2020, Reagan and Alex announced their engagement, and they wed in December of the same year. Reagan gave birth to their son, Knox Samuel, on August 1st, 2022, less than two years later.

Married to my best friend 🤍 - Reagan Elizabeth

Wife Reagan and baby Knox are Alex Bregman's biggest chearleaders

Baby Knox was present to see the Astros win the World Series in October 2022. After the momentous triumph, Alex greeted Reagan and their kid with excitement, as shown in images Reagan posted on Instagram.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPS BABY

Bregman debuted in the MLB in 2016. He began the year as the youngest player on Team USA, who took home the gold in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He finished the year by helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series. He led the American League in doubles in 2018 and was awarded MVP of the MLB All-Star Game.

Bregman was an All Star once more in 2019 and took home the American League Silver Slugger Award at third base while also leading the AL in walks and WAR. He won his second World Series in 2022, becoming the third baseman with the most runs batted in and playoff home runs in history.

