In Photos: Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter enjoy the streets of London ahead of MLB's international series

New York Yankees legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are enjoying their time together in London. The MLB stars had a fun time strolling on the streets of London ahead of MLB's international series. A-Rod posted a couple of pictures straight from London featuring Jeter, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, and sports commentator Kevin Burkhardt.

The four can be seen enjoying a bus tour and watching Big Ben and having some tap beers at a London brewery.

@MLB takes London! 🇬🇧 - Alex Rodriguez

The countdown for the MLB international series has begun. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series at London Stadium this summer as part of MLB.

Rodriguez also posted a video of himself from London in which the All-Star can be seen trying some football tricks:

"@leomessi I’m going to need some lessons when I get back to Miami ⚽️"

Alex Rodriguez will partner with Derek Jeter for the London series

Alex Rodriguez is a member of the all-star commentary team for FOX Sports that will cover the MLB London games. The storied third baseman for the Yankees will collaborate with Jeter, who is making his eagerly awaited broadcasting debut.

The two will collaborate with their old competitor, David Ortiz, for the first time. It will be for the London series, which will include the Cubs and the Cardinals, two other ferocious MLB rivals, on June 24 and 25.

The three MLB stars will handle the broadcasting responsibilities for the series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. After a break of three years, MLB clubs will play their games in Europe for the second time. Additionally, it would be Alex's first task since the holiday break and Jeter's first professional duty in years. Given the rivalry both on and off the pitch, everyone can anticipate a spectacular occasion.

