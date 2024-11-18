In Photos: Alex Rodriguez flaunts his toned arms in Tokyo gym selfie, caps day by treating himself to premium Japanese beef steak

Former baseball-ace-turned-businessman Alex Rodriguez was spotted in Tokyo, Japan. The 49-year-old shared some images from a serene night in Tokyo, which started off with him sweating it out in the gym and flaunting his toned arms. Later, A-Rod capped off the day by treating himself to some premium Japanese Wagyu beef steak for dinner.

Take a look at the images from his Instagram story:

Screenshots from the story on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since hanging up his cleats with the Yankees in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has expanded his business venture by diversifying his investments across various streams of industry.

Trending

He founded a holding company, which was named after his baseball nickname, the A-Rod Corporation, in 1996. The company started with the investments in 2003. Five years later, he founded the real estate firm Newport Property Construction and then another company, Monument Capital Management, in 2012.

From investing in startups, fitness centers, and green energy projects to becoming the chairman of a Dominican beer company, Alex Rodriguez has come a long way as a businessman. Arguably one of his prime accusations was buying a 20% stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball franchises last year.

A-Rod has multiplied his wealth manifold and is considered one of the brightest minds in the field of investments. He also hosts a podcast by Bloomberg Originals, titled "The Deal".

Rodriguez works as a baseball analyst with FOX Sports and recently signed a three-year contract extension with them. Earlier, he used to commentate for the ESPN Network exclusively during the playoffs in the MLB.

Alex Rodriguez signed some autographs for his fans in Tokyo

A-Rod received a wide reception by baseball fans who flocked the entrance of the hotel where the former Yankees slugger is staying in Tokyo, Japan. Fans brought with them MLB memorabilia, including pictures of Rodriguez, baseballs, and blank canvas, just to get the autograph of the MLB legend and he obliged them.

Take a look at the images from his Instagram story:

Screenshots from the story on Instagram

He is a proud father to two daughters, Natasha and Ella, and has amazing relationships with them. He is currently in a healthy relationship with Canadian fitness model/instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback