In Photos: Alex Rodriguez joins stellar panel for FOX Sports at Rickwood Field ft. Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, and more

On the occasion of the Negro League Tribute Game, FOX Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez joined other legendary baseball icons, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz for the game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals in the booth of Alabama's Rickwood Field.

Moreover, sports commentator Kevin Burkhardt also shared space with MLB legends. Midway through the show, Giants great Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr. also joined the stellar panel.

A-Rod posted Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his time at Birmingham enjoying the game while in the presence of baseball greats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thank you, Birmingham, for these incredible and powerful last few days," A-Rod wrote in his story.

Trending

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

The core panel of four including Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Kevin Burkhardt also gave post-game analysis during the 2023 World Series.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter talk about the impact of the late Willie Mays

Ahead of the Negro League Tribute Game, MLB celebrated the legacy of Willie Mays, who died on Tuesday.

The FOX Sports booth took their turns to pay their respects to the 24-time All-Star's contribution to the game. Rodriguez reflected on Mays' impact on the sport and the country as a whole.

"What made him iconic I think just everything," A-Rod said. "Look going back to the late 40s and 50s baseball was the number one sport in this country and he was the biggest and brightest star in this country I had so many people tell me the reason why I love baseball is for two players Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays."

Meanwhile, Jeter lauded Mays' unique style of playing the game.

"What comes to mind is the impact that he had I mean Willie Mays played with a style he played with a flare that no one had or no one had see up until that point," Jeter said.

"73 years even after he played his major league debut when they talk about the greatest players that they've seen and the greatest players of all time Willie Mays is right there at the top of the list so he had a tremendous impact," Jeter added.

Moreover, during their time in the booth, they had several guests like Reggie Jackson make a visit. Jackson accounted his experience for how it was to be a black player back in the day.

The game between the Cardinals and the Giants was a nail-biter with the former winning it 6-5.