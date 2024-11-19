  • home icon
In Photos: Alex Rodriguez reunites with ex-Mariners star Kazuhiro Sasaki & son Shogo in Tokyo, shares nostalgic throwback from 20 years ago

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Nov 19, 2024 11:26 GMT
Alex Rodriguez (left) and Kazuhiro Sasaki (right) (Getty)
Alex Rodriguez (left) and Kazuhiro Sasaki (right) (Getty)

Baseball star-turned-analyst Alex Rodriguez continues his tour in the Land of the Rising Sun. Rodriguez arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday (local) and wasted no time. He toured the beautiful country while carrying out some business agendas.

The media personality also found time to reconnect with former teammates and friends from the baseball-crazed nation. On Monday, A-Rod shared an Instagram story of him reconnecting with former teammate Kazuhiro Sasaki. Rodriguez and Sasaki had a brief stint with the Seattle Mariners and have maintained a good relationship since.

Rodriguez first shared a throwback photo of him carrying Sasaki's son Shogo during the 2002 MLB All-Star Game festivities. He then posted a picture of the three today posing together.

Alex Rodriguez recreates the photo with Sasaki and his son Shogo (credit: arod/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez recreates the photo with Sasaki and his son Shogo (credit: arod/Instagram)

Sasaki made his professional debut on Apr. 7, 1990, for the Yokohama Taiyo Whales (now DeNA BayStars) in the NPB. He was one of the most successful relievers/closers in NPB history, earning a Central League MVP in 1998. Sasaki plied his trade stateside as he signed with the Seattle Mariners for the 2000 season. He played alongside Rodriguez there.

The closer immediately established himself in the MLB after winning the AL Rookie of the Year award in his debut campaign. He followed that up with two All-Star appearances in 2001 and 2002.

Alex Rodriguez visits U.S. Embassy in Tokyo

Alex Rodriguez's escapade to the East isn't limited to immersion in the culture and exploration of the wonderful sights. The former star slugger also has some significant matters he attended during his visit to Japan.

Before he linked up with good friend and former teammate Kazuhiro Sasaki, A-Rod addressed a young audience at the United States Embassy in Tokyo to talk about sports business.

"Before the magic of Shohei Ohtani and this year’s 50/50 record, there was the brilliance of @AROD and his 40/40 milestone in 1998. Two baseball legends inspiring and encouraging young people everywhere to follow their dreams. @MLB" - ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使

Rodriguez is among the few athletes who have turned their career earnings into fruitful and productive ventures and diversified businesses.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
