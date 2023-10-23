In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's $2,690,000 'tropical modern' retreat for his family in Miami

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez has built a Coral Gables, Florida retreat for his daughters. The 11,877-square-foot mansion, constructed with an emphasis on tropical modern design, will serve as a getaway for his family.

The design is the brainchild of Miami architecture firm Choeff Levy Fischman. The residence was built with Brazilian walnut, exposed concrete and insulated glass.

Not just visually striking, the home is also highly functional, especially for the Miami climate. It boasts an open-space design that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living, making it both aesthetically pleasing and practical.

Exploring the luxurious amenities in Alex Rodriguez's $2,690,000 Miami home

Alex Rodriguez's opulent mansion leaves no amenity unaccounted for. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a 24-foot cantilevered entry canopy.

The living room of the home features a portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat by Andy Warhol. In an interview with Architectural Digest's Sam Cochran, the Yankees legend shared his love for pop art.

He said:

"It's enjoyable educating my daughters about Basquiat and Warhol. We live with this art every day and we appreciate it."

Glass features prominently in the architectural design, with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home. Other standout amenities include a barbecue cabana next to a wet-edge pool furnished with pieces from James Perse and RH.

The kitchen is replete with an eye-catching backsplash and has ample seating, adding to the home's modern aesthetic. A bar and lounge area with a full-height barn door and adjacent theater offer entertainment options.

The MLB star acquired the land for this tropical getaway in 2013 for $2.69 million. Built over a year, the one-story layout is intended to create a direct connection between the interiors and the outdoor landscape.

The design details are completed by walnut paneling and reclaimed-barn-wood floorboards set in a herringbone pattern. These elements are complemented by meticulously selected furnishings that include a vintage Gabriella Crespi cocktail table.

Whether it's swinging a bat or flipping through architectural blueprints, Alex Rodriguez clearly has an eye for the finer things in life.