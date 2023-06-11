In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's new girlfriend Jaclyn shares glimpse of their luxurious getaway in picturesque Croatia

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez has been making headlines once again for his blossoming romance with Canadian fitness expert Jaclyn Corderiro.

The couple recently embarked on a lavish getaway to the breathtaking country of Croatia, giving fans a glimpse into their whirlwind romance and luxurious adventures.

Jaclyn who's a single mother, has taken to Instagram to share exclusive sneak peek of the luxurious Croatian getaway. There, the pair was spotted indulging in the yacht life, finest accommodations/restaurants and exploring the hidden gems of the Mediterranean paradise.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were initially reported to be dating in October 2022. They publicly acknowledged their relationship on Instagram in December 2022. Ever since, the duo has been spotted together on several occasions.

Before getting into a relationship with Cordeiro, Rodriguez was romantically involved with 25-year-old Kathryne Padgett, who's also a fitness model.

Alex Rodriguez and his ex-girlfriend Kathryne Padgett were together in Europe last summer

A-Rod was spotted leaving a nightclub in Spain with his ex-girlfriend Kathryne Padgett.

Last year around this time, former New York Yankees star shortstop Alex Rodriguez and his ex-girlfriend Kathryne Padgett were spotted together in a sizzling European escapade.

The now estranged couple embarked on a whirlwind European adventure, hopping from one glamorous destination to another. From the romantic streets of Paris to the sun-kissed beaches of Ibiza, the duo spared no expense in indulging in the lap of luxury.

Rodriguez and Padgett were spotted together for the first time at the electrifying Green Bay Packers playoff game in January 2022. Fast forward to September that year, news broke that they had called it quits.

