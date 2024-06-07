In Photos: Alex Rodriguez stops to sign autographs and click pictures with Yankees fans in New York City

It has been close to a decade since Alex Rodriguez sported the New York Yankees' famous pinstripes. Nonetheless, fans of the Yankees continue to show their love for their former slugger.

In a series of stories on Instagram, the former multiple-time All-Star shared photos of him roaming the streets of the Big Apple with young fans asking for photos and autographs.

Alex Rodriguez doing fan service in the streets of New York City (Image courtesy: Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is evident that Rodriguez is still loved by the New York faithful even though he previously had known animosity with teammate and former Yankees captain Derek Jeter. Rodriguez was a polarizing figure during his playing days so his current job of being an analyst certainly gives him a fresh look and a chance for people to see him in a different light.

Trending

Nowadays, Rodriguez has been busy as a pundit for MLB on FOX. He, along with Hall of Famers David Ortiz and Frank Thomas, is a part of one of the most watched sports shows in the nation. The show has even won two Sports Emmys for Outstanding Studio Show.

Rodriguez is also a part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx franchise in the NBA and WNBA, respectively. Along with business partner Mark Lore, the duo plans to takeover as majority owners of the franchise.

Alex Rodriguez gets boost in acquiring NBA and WNBA franchises

There has been a new development regarding Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore's battle to take over as majority owners of the NBA and WNBA franchises in Minnesota.

According to The Athletic, the Rodriguez-Lore bid now includes former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg is the co-founder of tech and financial giant Bloomberg L.P. He is currently ranked as the 12th-richest person in the world by Forbes.

At the moment, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore's group controls close to 40% of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. They were scheduled to acquire the remaining part for $600 million before Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor called off the deal. Taylor said that Rodriguez's group failed to make the payment as the March 27 deadline passed.

The deal went to arbitration and might take until September to complete. With the addition of business magnate Michael Bloomberg, the Rodriguez-Lore consortium will be injected with at least a portion of the millions needed to complete the buyout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback