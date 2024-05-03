In Photos: Angels utility player Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens rocks a white dress ahead of Mother's Day

Award-winning actress Vanessa Hudgens and Los Angeles Angels utility man Cole Tucker have carved out a sizeable following among baseball fans and are one of the MLB's most famous couples.

In a recent Instagram post, the former Disney star shared photos of herself in a white dress, showing her baby bump, with a caption signaling the upcoming Mother's Day.

"Mother’s Day is around the corner. Make sure you treat all the hardworking Mommas out there! @kurtgeiger #kurtgeigerpartner" - Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens showcases her upcoming Mother's Day attire featuring her baby bump

Hudgens' outfit was produced by Kurt Geiger. The fashion company was founded in 1963. Its current headquarters are in London, England.

The former "High School Musical" lead star continues to rake in endorsements and magazine features long after her days as a teen idol. Apart from her ongoing success, the California native is also The Philippines' Global Tourism Ambassador. Hudgens is partly Filipino through her mother Gina.

Vanessa Hudgens' husband Cole Tucker picked up by Angels

The good graces keep coming for Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. On Monday, her husband Cole Tucker was called back up to the major league after months of playing in the minors.

The utility man was signed by the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league contract on April 10 and impressed well enough to be called up to the main roster.

Tucker started his campaign with the Seattle Mariners in spring training but was released on March 18. He was then picked up by the Angels in April and was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

In Salt Lake, Tucker impressed the coaching staff after owning a .333/.462/.500 slash line. This impressive stint merited a call-up to the major league.

Cole Tucker started his career as a prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He spent four seasons with the team before jumping to Arizona and then Colorado. In the Mile High City, Tucker made five appearances, with his last coming on Sept. 9, 2023. It was the last time he appeared in the major league before his subsequent move to the Angels' main roster.

