In Photos: Anthony Bass' wife shines in maternity shoot set against dreamy sunset

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass' wife, Sydney is pregnant with the couple's second child.

In January this year, she took to Instagram to announce the big news flaunting a photo of her baby bump.

"And then finally after four years of unexplained secondary infertility I got a positive test and am now pregnant!," wrote Sydney in the Instagram post.

Sydney, who's currently 28 weeks pregnant, once again took to Instagram to post unseen pictures from her maternity shoot.

It took place in a picturesque location, with the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset that adorned the sky with hues of vibrant pink. The radiant colors spread across the horizon, creating a dreamy and enchanting atmosphere for the special occasion.

"Soaking in the sunset with Sonny." - Sydney captioned.

Sydney Bass, the soon-to-be mother, chose her attire meticulously to complement the stunning surroundings.

She adorned a lovely, flowing blue dress with a halter neck design. The attire gracefully accentuated her baby bump, embracing her natural beauty and showcasing the joyous anticipation of the new life growing within her.

Anthony Bass and Sydney tied the knot in January 2017. Following the birth of their first child - daughter Brooklyn - they welcomed another baby girl - Blaire - through adoption in October 2020.

Anthony Bass' expecting wife had a poor flight experience recently

On Apr. 16, 2023, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass slammed United Airlines for making their pregnant wife clean up their kid’s mess.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed his grievances:

“The flight attendant at United Airlines just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?"

Apparently, the Blue Jays star expected support from his followers and fans but was trolled on the micro-blogging platform. Eventually, the rage-filled tweet was deleted by the MLB pitcher.

