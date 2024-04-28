In Photos: Astros' Alex Bregman channels high fashion in Mexico City with Gucci's hooded bomber jacket & camouflage pants

The Houston Astros are in Mexico City to face the Colorado Rockies for a two-game series as a part of the MLB World Tour. It looks like the Astros have started to get their groove back in Mexico City as they broke their five-game losing streak and cruised to a 12-4 victory on Saturday.

Astros' two-time All-Star Alex Bregman entered the stadium while channeling his high fashion sense. He wore Gucci's hooded bomber jacket and camouflage pants as he walked inside the stadium from the team bus with his teammates.

Bregman's jacket was black, with Gucci's logo in orange to highlight itself. Its exterior is made of acetate and polyamide, and its interior is made of polyester.

So far, the two-time World Series champion has had a pretty bland start to the 2024 season. In 93 at-bats, he has a batting average of .204, with six RBIs and an OPS of .537. He has scored just three runs and has yet to hit a homer this season.

However, with the Astros thrashing the Rockies last day, fans are optimistic that the team and Bregman will finally bounce back on the right track after a disastrous start to the season.

Alex Bregman reflects on Astros' disastrous start to new season

Houston Astros has had a disastrous start to this new season. They are currently in the fifth position of the AL West with a record of 8-19.

Astros star 3B Alex Bregman reflected on the team's horrific performance in the first month of the new season.

"I think all that matters is execution on the field and preparation prior to the game and win it. We have not executed well in all phases of the game. I think we have to execute better and play better as a team in all facets of the game," Bregman said (via MLB.com).

However, with their performance on Saturday against the Rockies, the Astros might have just found fresh air to breathe.

They are set to face the Rockies today again at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium for the second and final clash of their Mexico City Series, and the club, along with their loyal following, hope to continue their newfound form from the last day.

