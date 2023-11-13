In Photos: Astros owner Jim Crane's $24,000,000 mansion purchase in River Oaks raises eyebrows as historic beauty faces demolition

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane's demolition of his historic mansion in River Oaks has sparked a debate among Houston's historic preservation community. The mansion, a John F. Staub-designed property located at 2124 River Oaks Boulevard, was valued at $24 million, according to the Harris County Appraisal District.

Purchased by Jim Crane last year, the property was designed by the notable Houston architect John F. Staub in 1938. The mansion, which featured seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and five half bathrooms, had been largely unoccupied for the last two decades. Its previous owner, the late billionaire hedge fund manager Fayez Sarofim, utilized the property primarily for hosting guests.

In an interview with Houston Chronicle's Diane Cowen, Giles Kibbe, Senior Vice President of Crane Capital Group, discussed the controversial decision. He asserted that the decision to demolish the mansion was driven by its state of disuse and decay. The basement had experienced flooding on four occasions and the building failed to meet current codes.

The mansion's distinctive design made it a landmark in the River Oaks area. Its demolition raises questions about the preservation of historical architecture.

Critics argue that efforts should have been made to restore and modernize the mansion while maintaining its historical essence. The challenge, as Kibbe previously noted, was the mansion's deteriorating condition.

While some elements of the neoclassical mansion are being preserved, the property is expected to undergo a comprehensive redevelopment.

Along with the mansion, Astros owner Jim Crane is reinventing the team in a parallel move

After losing to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS, the Astros are poised for significant changes in the upcoming season. The departure of Dusty Baker, who announced his retirement, marks the end of an era for the Astros under Jim Crane. Joe Espada, the team's former bench coach, will be stepping into the role.

The Astros are also facing the free agency of catcher Martin Maldonado and outfielder Michael Brantley. Their potential departures could significantly impact the team's dynamic.

Additionally, the age factor of star pitcher Justin Verlander raises questions about the future of the bullpen. Verlander's advancing age may necessitate strategic changes on the pitching roster to maintain the team's competitive edge.

Furthermore, the Astros have announced that third base coach Gary Pettis will not be returning next season. These transitions mark a critical juncture for the Astros, as they look to rebuild and reshape their team in pursuit of future championships.