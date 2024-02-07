In Photos: Astros star Chas McCormick and Courtney Zadinski exchange wedding vows in dreamy winter ceremony at iconic Philadelphia venue

After a season that saw him log the most playing time of his career, Chas McCormick made one of the most important and rewarding decisions of his life.

On Feb. 3, the Astros outfielder exchanged his nuptial vows with his long-time partner Courtney Zadinski. McCormick, 28, is a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. As such, the lavish ceremony took place at one of the most beloved venues in the City of Brotherly Love.

On her personal Instagram page, Zadinski, posted a photo collage of the picture-perfect occasion. The images featured everything from Courtney's oval wedding ring to depictions of the new couple sharing a loving embrace.

In previous posts, Courtney Zadinski mentioned that the wedding was the outcome of McCormick's proposal, which happened late last year during a Mexican holiday.

The wedding was held at the Ballroom at the Ben, one of Philadelphia's most well-known venues. Located in central Philly, the Ballroom hosted several scenes of the 2012 movie Silver Lining's Playbook, starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

Although Chas McCormick's Astros met their end at the hands of the Texas Rangers in the ALCS, it was still a strong season for the outfielder. In 115 games, McCormick hit .273/.353/.489 with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs, all figures that represent career-highs.

"August 2, 2023. Chas Mccormick hits a 2 run TANK giving us a tying score vs the Guardians!" - forever astros

Despite the opulent setting for their wedding, the newlyweds will not have much time to revel in the afterglow of the ceremony. With the Astros kicking off their spring training schedule with a game against the Washington Nationals on Feb. 24, McCormick will soon be called to join his teammates in Florida.

Chas McCormick has checked another big feat off of his list

Still shy of 30, McCormick is not only a World Series winner, but also a proud new husband. In 2023, Houston Astros fans saw the young outfielder stake a claim for himself, and add to the team's strong offensive pedigree. In 2024, the expectations could be even higher for the boy from West Chester.

For now, though, the new McCormick family will have some time to adjust to their new lives together. Wherever the 2024 season leads McCormick and the Astros, he can be sure that Courtney will be there for every single step of the way.

