In Photos: Astros star Lance McCullers Jr. gets handprints of daughters Isla and Ava inked on chest to celebrate fatherhood

Lance McCullers Jr. has a unique way of celebrating fatherhood. The Houston Astors pitcher has handprints of his two daughters, Isla and Ava, tattooed on his chest.

On Saturday, Lance's wife Kara took to her Instagram story to flaunt her partner's adorable body art, dedicated to their children.

Image Credits - Kara McCullers Instagram

Lance married his childhood sweetheart Kara in Dec. 2015. The couple had their first child Ava in Dec. 2019. Lance got his first tattoo of Ava's handprint just a few months after her birth. The design was made close to his shoulder.

Lance and Kara became parents for the second time in Jan. 2024, when they welcomed another daughter, Isla. The couple announced her birth via Instagram.

It didn't take Lance too long to get Isla's handprint inked on his chest, besides Ava's.

A look at Lance McCullers Jr.'s MLB stats and career honors

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

The Houston Astros picked Lance McCullers Jr. in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft. The pitcher made his debut for the team on May 18, 2015.

McCullers soon became a regular for the Astros and continued to impress for the organization. He also earned his career's first All-Star honor in 2017 and helped the Astros win the World Series that year.

However, towards the end of the 2018 MLB season, McCullers suffered discomfort in his right elbow which forced him to miss the remainder of the campaign. It was later revealed that the pitcher had to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL and the rehab ruled him out for the entirety of the 2019 season.

In 2021, McCullers signed a five-year, $85 million contract extension with Houston. The deal included a $3.5 million signing bonus.

McCullers then helped the Astros win their second World Series title in 2022. However, he was ruled out for the entire 2023 season after requiring surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching arm.

McCullers has racked up 800 strikeouts across his Astros career so far. He has a 49–32 record and pitches at a 3.48 ERA.

