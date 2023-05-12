In Photos: Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez shares loved-up moments from their off-day escapade

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez has shared stunning pictures from their recent adventure at a farm. Daniella's photos are full of radiance and charm as the family plays in the sun at the Gale Woods Farm.

In a couple of photos and videos, Carlos and Daniella's eldest son Kylo is seen having fun with the cattle while their little one Kenzo rests peacefully.

"Another off day another adventure 😍🐑 Visited a farm today and Kylo had a blast playing and feeding the animals 🥰," Daniella captioned her post.

Carlos Correa's past six months have been quite eventful. The 28-year-old shortstop from Puerto Rico has dealt with contract issues, failed physicals, and being a father of two.

Carlos Correa and his wife welcomed their second boy in March

On March 11th, Correa posted a picture of his wife, Daniella, on his Instagram account. The couple is shown cradling their infant in the picture. The caption on the picture is simply "Kenzo Noak Correa."

The infant cherub is Correa and Daniella Rodriguez's second kid; they were wed in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, Kylo, in December 2021.

Young Kenzo Correa's birth signaled the end of a crazy offseason for Carlos Correa.

After hitting .293/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 2022, Correa decided to opt out of his contract with the Twins, making him a free agent once more. However he ended up rejoining the Twins in a whirlwind turn of events after potential moves to the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets broke down over fitness concerns.

