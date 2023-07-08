In Photos: Chase Dollander and girlfriend Caroline Simpson steal hearts at spectacular wedding bash

MLB Draft 2023 prospect Chase Dollander (RHP, Tennessee Volunteers) and girlfriend Caroline Simpson recently stole not just the spotlight but also the hearts of attendees at a wedding bash. The pair captured the attention of many with their presence.

Apparently, Kirby Simpson, the equipment manager for the renowned University of Tennessee football team exchanged his vows with Caroline Caudill in a stunning ceremony.

Dollander attended the event with Caroline amidst the anticipation surrounding the upcoming MLB Draft in 2023, where his name has been generating significant buzz.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking to Instagram Chase's girlfriend Caroline posted pictures with him and penned a lovely note for the Simpsons. She wrote:

"The most beautiful weekend celebrating The Simpsons! So incredibly happy for you both! Loved being able to stand by y’all’s side on this special day! Excited to see what this new chapter holds for you both! We love you both so very much! Cheers to Kirby and Caroline!"

Going by Caroline's IG feed, Dollander and Miss Simpson have been together since October 2022.

Here are some more pictures of the lovebirds:

Caroline graduated from University of Tennessee in May 2023 with a major in sports management and a minor in business.

Chase Dollander ranks ninth in the MLB Draft 2023 prospect rankings

Chase Dollander RHP, Tennessee.

AGE-21

BATS-R

DOB-10/26/2001

THROWS-R

HT-6' 2"

WT-200

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 70 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 55 | Overall: 55

Fastball: 70

The fastball is the Chase Dollander's primary weapon, and a grade of 70 indicates an exceptional pitch. This pitcher possesses a blazing fastball, capable of reaching high speeds and giving batters a tough time catching up.

Curveball: 50

The curveball, with a grade of 50, is an average pitch in the pitcher's repertoire. While not as outstanding as their fastball, it still possesses decent movement and can be used as a complementary offering.

Slider: 60

The slider earns a solid grade of 60, indicating above-average quality. This pitch likely possesses good break and can deceive hitters with its movement.

Changeup: 55

The changeup is graded at 55, representing an average pitch in Chase Dollander's arsenal. This off-speed offering is designed to disrupt the timing of hitters by appearing similar to a fastball but with reduced velocity.

Control: 55

The control grade of 55 indicates that Chase Dollander possesses average command over their pitches. While not exceptional, this level of control allows the pitcher to locate their pitches reasonably well within the strike zone.

Overall: 55

The overall grade of 55 suggests that Chase Dollander is well-rounded but not exceptional in any particular area. While the fastball is his standout pitch, their secondary offerings, such as the curveball, slider, and changeup, are all serviceable but not dominant.

Poll : 0 votes