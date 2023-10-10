In Photos: Clayton Kershaw's luxurious 6,133 sq. feet mansion in Studio City, L.A. worth $5,800,000

The sprawling Studio City mansion of Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw offers a blend of luxury and comfort. The whopping $5,800,000 residence is located in the Los Angeles County.

A circular drive gracefully sweeps to the front of the house. Inside, a double-height central entrance hall awaits guests.

Source: San Fernando Valley Blog post by Marty Mcfly

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On either side of this entrance are living rooms, with a fireplace, and a dining room that seamlessly connects to the kitchen. The spacious family room, located at the rear, has a fireplace and a large flat-screen television.

Source: San Fernando Valley Blog post by Marty Mcfly

The kitchen is adjacent to the family room. It's adorned with quartz countertops, dual porcelain apron sinks, two dishwashers, and a built-in espresso machine.

As per sources on the internet, the house has four en-suite guest bedrooms. There is also a master suite. It has a fireplace, dedicated sitting area, marble-appointed bathroom, and a walk-in closet.

Source: San Fernando Valley Blog post by Marty Mcfly

The residence includes a tastefully paneled office, a climate-controlled wine cellar, and a cutting-edge home theater featuring a wide-screen projection system. There is a theater as well, equipped with plush black leather recliners.

Source: San Fernando Valley Blog post by Marty Mcfly

The kitchen and family room open to a shaded veranda which leads to a yard. There, one can find a swimming pool, spa, sport court, and a built-in barbecue station equipped with a fridge and serving bar.

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw had a disappointing outing in NLDS opener vs. Diamondbacks

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw's poor performance in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks left fans and analysts shocked.

The Diamondbacks raced to a 6-0 lead in the first inning itself, marking an early exit for the celebrated pitcher. Ultimately, the Dodgers finished with an 11-2 deficit.

Clayton Kershaw's playoff struggles have long been a topic of discussion in baseball circles. While he boasts a commendable 2.48 ERA during regular seasons, his postseason record is notably different. In 194 1/3 playoff innings, Kershaw's ERA balloons to 4.49.