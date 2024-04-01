In Photos: Cody Bellinger's fiancee Chase Carter captures adorable Easter moments as daughter delights in tasty feast

Cody Bellinger's fiancee, Chase Carter, captured and shared some heartfelt images of her daughter enjoying and celebrating Easter Sunday in full swing. The little kid was observed eating a healthy breakfast consisting of strawberries, scrambled eggs, and a cut-up pancake drenched in maple syrup.

In another image, she was observed sitting around with her furry friend with colorful eggs in front of her as she shared a laugh or two with her mother, Chase as well.

Take a look at the adorable pictures uploaded by Chase on her Instagram profile here:

Screenshots from Chase Carter's story on Instagram

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter started dating in July 2020 when he was playing with the LA Dodgers. Soon, he proposed to Chase and the couple welcomed their daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in November 2021. In April 2023, the duo welcomed their second daughter, whom they named Cy Carter Bellinger.

Chase has even brought the elder one to Bellinger's ballgames for the Chicago Cubs. The 28-year-old was observed playing around with them and spending a family time this past offseason, which saw him sign with the Cubs yet again after a frail MLB free agency stint.

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter emphasized on growing their family

Cody Bellinger's Bahamian wife, Chase Carter, is a Muslim by profession who took to becoming a full-time mother to their kids when they arrived in 2021 and 2023.

Cody's youngest daughter came to this world after he won his maiden World Series title with the LA Dodgers, but before she was born, he said that growing his family was the couple's major accomplishment. In an interview with PEOPLE in August 2021, Bellinger said:

"I think being a good dad trumps all. Everyone says being a dad is the most important thing. My girlfriend feels it; she's growing in her stomach so she has that connection with it.

"I'm just there for the support, making sure she feels alright."

In three games, Cody Bellinger has .200 batting average with 2 hits, 2 RBIs and a run in the 2024 season.

