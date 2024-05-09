In Photos: Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens steals the show in white medieval gown at renaissance fair

Los Angeles Angels player Cole Tucker’s wife, Vanessa Hudgens, recently had a good time visiting the Renaissance Fair. The actress showcased her baby bump while sharing some moments from the fair on social media.

Vanessa Hudgens can be seen enjoying her time in a flowy medieval gown and flower crown in the pictures shared on her Instagram account.

Hudgens posed near actors dressed as animals, who were making funny faces in the playful photos. However, in the third photo shared, she can be seen pretending to be locked up in a pillory labeled “Chicken Thief.”

Hudgens has happily displayed her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy with her husband, Cole Tucker. The High School Musical star shared the news at the 2024 Oscars, just three months after their wedding in Mexico.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens announced their relationship in 2021. They got engaged in February 2023 and shared vows in December of the same year.

Talking about her wedding in December 2023, Hudgens told Vogue:

"It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life… Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

Vanessa Hudgens roots for husband Cole Tuckers’ performance

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels lost 1-4 against the Cleveland Guardians. During the game, Cole Tucker went 2 for 3 with a stolen base against the Guardians.

Cheering on her husband’s performance, Vanessa Hudgens posted an Instagram story captioned:

“Go my angel go.”

Cole Tucker inked a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels on April 10 and while playing for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, he scored one homer with five RBIs while batting .313 in 10 games. The 27-year-old was called up for the major league roster on April 29.

