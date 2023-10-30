In Photos: Corey Seager cruises in style with $59,200 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71

Corey Seager had a fabulous postseason in 2020, capping it off by being named the World Series MVP and receiving a brand-new Chevrolet Tahoe Z71.

Madisyn Seager, Seager's wife, uploaded a photo of their new Chevy on Instagram on November 20.

"Who do you think got to drive this bad boy off the lot???," she wrote in her post's caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to PenskeChevy.com, the Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 was priced at $59,200 in 2020.

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 builds on the Tahoe LT with a rugged and capable design, featuring standard four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case for off-road prowess. Equipped with hill descent control and a front skid plate, it's ready to tackle challenging terrains.

The 20-inch wheels come wrapped in all-terrain tires, while black tubular assist steps and striking red tow hooks add both style and functionality to the adventure-ready SUV.

Corey Seager won the 2020 World Series with his former team Los Angeles Dodgers who ousted the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. Moreover, the former NL Rookie of the Year also won the NLCS MVP, adding to his postseason exploits.

In that World Series, Seager averaged .400 with eight hits, two home runs, five RBIs and seven runs scored in six games.

Corey Seager's World Series bid with Texas Rangers

After his successful tenure with the Dodgers, the 29-year-old signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers in Dec. 2021. His decision proved to be correct, as he returned to the World Series, and he might add another ring to his already excellent career.

Corey Seager, who is having another great postseason, has a .302 batting average with 16 hits, four home runs, eight RBIs and 15 runs scored across 14 games in the 2023 postseason.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field on Monday.