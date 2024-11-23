In Photos: Corey Seager's wife Madisyn captures Rangers slugger taking a deep plunge into infinity pool during picturesque Mexican escape

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn jetted off to Mexico for a romantic getaway. She captured the two-time World Series champion taking a deep plunge into an infinity pool.

Madisyn shared the video from Cabo San Lucas on Instagram story and captioned it:

"Vibes are high."

Screenshot from Mady Seager's story on Instagram

The couple are high school sweethearts. The first time they met each other was while they were studying at the Northwest Cabarrus High School, in Kannapolis, NC. The duo soon started to date each other and despite going separate ways for college education, they maintained a long distance relationship.

While Madisyn earned a bachelors in business administration from the East Carolina University, Corey Seager turned down the opportunity to play collegiate baseball at University of South Carolina after getting drafted to the big leagues. The Dodgers selected Seager as the 18th pick in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft.

On December 7, 2019 Corey proposed to Madisyn during a New England Patriots NFL game after receiving blessings from her parents. Reflecting on the proposal, Seager told PEOPLE last April:

“I think I always knew I would propose one day. It’s not very often you meet someone and have an instant connection. It really hit me one night when we were dancing in the kitchen together making dinner … I knew in that moment I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her."

Madisyn and Corey Seager exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony held at the Saddle Wood Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on December 5, 2020.

Madisyn shared highlights from European trip with Corey Seager

Madisyn embarked on a romantic European trip with husband Corey Seager at the start of the offseason. As per the photos, the couple seems to have spent some quality time in Italy and Switzerland.

Mady shared images from the trip on Instagram with the caption:

"Left my passport in Tuscany, plz don’t return it 🤪🫶"

"Final scenes from our European holiday 📸"

Seager produced another impressive season with the Rangers. He finished the 2024 regular season with a .278 batting average, 30 home runs, 74 RBIs, and .865 OPS.

The Rangers will be hopeful that he can recover from a sports hernia sustained towards the end of last season and continue with his dominant performances inside the diamond.

