In Photos: Cubs star Cody Bellinger proposes to Chase Carter with sparkling diamond ring, announces engagement on Instagram

Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger recently popped the question to his Bahamian supermodel girlfriend, Chase Carter, and the couple is now officially engaged.

The talented outfielder went all out to create a magical moment, presenting his beloved with a stunning diamond engagement ring.

Carter who shares two daughters with Bellinger shared the exciting news with the world on her Instagram account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In late 2020, Bellinger found love off the field with Carter, who has graced the runways of the world's top fashion shows.

"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine." - Chase

Chase gave birth to their first child, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in November 2021.

"Caiden Carter Bellinger🕊🧡 Welcome to this world my baby, I love you more than I could ever explain." - Chase Carter

Cody and Carter welcomed a new addition to their family this April – another baby girl.

Now that Cody and Chase have taken their relationship to the next level, fans of the couple were quick to flood social media with messages of love and congratulations, rejoicing in the news.

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter jetted off to London for Cubs vs. Cardinals 2023 MLB Series

Cody Bellinger with Chase Carter and his first child.

Cody Bellinger and his stunning supermodel girlfriend, Chase Carter, recently embarked on a trip to London to witness the highly anticipated 2023 MLB Series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

Apart from rooting for Cody from the stands while he represented the Cubs, Chase took full advantage of her time in London, immersing herself in the city's rich history and vibrant culture. She was spotted exploring landmarks with other MLB stars' wives.

Cody's wife, Chase Carter in London for MLB Series between Cubs vs. Cardinals.

Well, with Cody and Chase announcing the engagement, it has sparked excitement for the upcoming wedding among MLB fans.

Poll : 0 votes