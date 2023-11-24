In Photos: Derek Jeter's extraordinary $4,200,000 car collection ft. classic Ferrari Enzo, Rolls Royce Phantom 

Although Derek Jeter retired from the MLB in 2014, he remains one of the most famous players among fans. The former captain of the New York Yankees, Jeter remains one of the most recognizable faces in sports, not just baseball.

Thanks to the incredible wealth that Derek Jeter amassed during his MLB career, the 14-time All-Star has never been shy about spending his hard-earned money. From mansions to some of the most extravagant cars in the world, Jeter has certainly enjoyed living his life to the fullest.

Here's a closer look at the luxury cars inside Derek Jeter's collection

#1 - Ferrari Enzo

One of the most impressive cars in Jeter's collection comes in the form of a vibrant red Ferrari Enzo. Not only is the Enzo gorgeous to look at, but it is also quite rare, as Ferrari only produced 400 total units of the luxury sports car.

Photo Cred: @The1stWright

#2 - Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

There is perhaps no luxury car that embodies class more than the Rolls-Royce Phantom. The gorgeous vehicle can reach speeds of up to 150 mph and has made appearances in various films and television shows.

Photo Cred: Daniel Stocker

#3 - Aston Martin DB9

Although more common than the aforementioned Ferrari Enzo, there were an estimated 16,500 DB9s produced. The gorgeous British sports car of the New York Yankees legend is painted with a dark gray color, which gives it a sleek finish. The DB9 came in a James Bond-inspired GT edition.

Photo Cred: @Bringatrailer

#4 - Maybach 62

Derek Jeter has made sure that his car collection is not only filled with head-turning models but also exclusive ones as well. What makes the Maybach 62 so exclusive is the price tag, as variations of this car can retail for more than $400,000. The shortstop's version of the car is reportedly painted white.

Photo Cred: @Bringatrailer

#5 - Bugatti Veyron

The former New York Yankees shortstop may not have been the fastest player in history, but, he did finish his career with 358 stolen bases. When it comes to the Bugatti Veyron, there are few cars that can go faster than this beauty as it can reach speeds of roughly 267 mph.

Photo Cred: @CarDealsHub

#6 - Porsche 911 Turbo S

One of the most beautiful luxury cars on the market, the Porsche 911 Turbo S combines performance and appearance to make it one of the best. Derek Jeter's Porche has a closed track speed of 205 mph.

Photo Cred: @Bringatrailer

