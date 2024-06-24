In Photos: Derek Jeter's star-studded 50th birthday bash brings back former Yankee teammates CC Sabathia, Jorge Posada & more

Derek Jeter will turn 50 this Wednesday; however, the pre-birthday bash was on full tilt at ZZ's club in New York. Jeter's wife Hannah threw a surprise pre-birthday party for Jeter, which marked arrivals from his old Yanks pals.

The model invited Jeter's old teammates, including former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, lifelong Yankee Bernie Williams, former manager Joe Torre, former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada and old friend Tino Martinez.

The group clicked for photos while vibing to the tunes of DJ Kid Capri. Derek Jeter shared moments from the party on his social media story. He thanked Hannah for throwing him a surprise birthday party.

"Great night celebrating. Thank You Hannah," he wrote in his story.

Derek Jeter's Instagram story

Custom cake prepared by Hannah for Derek Jeter's half-century mark

Derek Jeter's 50th birthday cake was a special one. In order to encapsulate his career, Hannah perfectly evaluates his career achievements on the cake. The cake was a World Series trophy. Inspired by his five World Series titles, Hannah had five stars above the initials of "DJ50."

"When @hannahbjeter surprised me with an early bday party!" Jeter wrote in the caption.

Apart from Derek Jeter's old Yankees teammates, he was also greeted by close family members. His sister, Sharlee Jeter, also president of his Turn 2 foundation, was at the event to celebrate her brother's 50th birthday.

The former Sports Illustrated model and the former Yankees captain bumped into each other at a restaurant in NYC in 2012. Both met through a mutual friend at the restaurant. At the time, Hannah didn't know that Jeter was a Yankee stalwart.

Four years later, the couple tied the knot in July 2016 at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. The pair is parents to four children: son Kaius Green, who turned one on May 5, and daughters Bella Raine, who is six; Story Grey, who is five; and River Rose, who is two.

The Jeter couple keeps their kids out of the spotlight and are currently engaged in a multitude of other opportunities. As for Jeter, he is a Fox Sports analyst and covers special events for the network. The latest of which came this Thursday at Alabama's Rickwood Field for the Negro League tribute game.