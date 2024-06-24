In Photos: Derek Jeter's wife Hannah throws surprise birthday bash for Yankees icon husband turning 50

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter is nearing his 50th birthday, with the five-time World Series champion completing the half-century mark on June 26. However, for some reason, festivities seem to have come early in the Yankee household as his wife and model, Hannah Jeter, decided to throw him a surprise party.

The Jeter couple, joined by some of their close connections, celebrated their pre-birthday party at ZZ's Club in New York. Among those included was Jeter's sister and Turn 2 Foundation president, Sharlee Jeter.

Hannah also had a custom cake inspired by World Series trophy prepared for Jeter. It had the initials "DJ50" and five stars to highlight his memorable achievements playing for the Yankees.

Derek Jeter shared glimpses from the close event on his social media.

"When @hannahbjeter surprised me with an early bday party!" Jeter wrote in the caption.

Former Yankees teammates joined Derek Jeter for his pre-birthday party, organized by Hannah

To make the 50th birthday even more special, Hannah secretly invited some of Derek Jeter's old pals from the Yankees to his pre-birthday party.

The lifelong Yankees' birthday bash saw the arrivals of Yankees pitching icon CC Sabathia, Bernie Williams, his former manager Joe Torre, former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada and old teammate Tino Martinez. The group cheered for Jeter's 50th birthday in the photos shared by Jeter. DJ Kid Capri provided music to vibe at in the bash.

Finally, Jeter thanked his wife Hannah for arranging the party, marking the night as "great."

"Great night celebrating. Thank You Hannah," he wrote in his story.

Credit: Derek Jeter/Instagram

As a FOX Sports analyst, Jeter has been going around to cover major coverages of the network. That included this Thursday, when Jeter, joined by Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Kevin Burkhardt, went to Alabama's Rickwood Field to cover the Negro League tribute game played between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the company of two MLB stalwarts, Jeter got the opportunity to meet with legends such as Ken Griffey Jr., Reggie Jackson and Barry Sanders.