In Photos: Derek Jeter walks out on stage during Hip-Hop 50 concert at Yankee stadium

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter made an appearance on stage with DJ Kid Capri at the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert. The event took place to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop on Friday, August 11, at the Yankee Stadium.

Five decades ago, the genre of Hip-Hop took birth in the city of New York. Over the years, it popularized and spread across the world. Friday’s event commemorated the Hip-Hop genre with DJs and musicians coming together.

The former Yankees ace’s sudden appearance on stage wasn’t what fans had expected. But it looks like Jeter was back at his home ground to celebrate 50 years of the genre of music that originated from the city of New York.

MLB Life posted a picture of Jeter with DJ Kid Kapri at the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert.

Derek Jeter shows up at the Hip-Hop 50 concert

Derek Jeter just walked out on stage during Kid Capri's performance at Yankee Stadium's Hip Hop 50 Live concert 🤯” – the post read.

Derek Jeter’s legendary MLB career awards and accolades

Yankees legend Derek Jeter being inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020

Jeter has a long list of awards and accolades garnered during his illustrious career with the New York Yankees.

He was named an All-Star 14 times. He bagged five Silver Slugger, five Gold Glove, two Hank Aaron and a Roberto Clemente award. He was 28th in the list of players to reach 3000 hits. His career ended while he was sixth in MLB history in career hits and first among shortstops.

Jeter consistently ranked among the AL leaders in hits and runs scored, taking up the role of the Yankees' team captain from 2003 before he retired in 2014. He also holds several postseason records and boasts a remarkable .321 batting average in the World Series.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. He received the second-highest percentage of votes in MLB history, which was only behind his former teammate Mariano Rivera.