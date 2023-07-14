In Photos: Detroit Tigers draft pick Max Clark celebrates receiving the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year Award with his girlfriend

Detroit Tigers draft pick Max Clark had a lovely Tuesday night as the greatest high school athletes in the nation were crowned as the 2022–23 Gatorade Players of the Year. Clark received the Best Male Player of the Year award and was accompanied by his girlfriend Kayli Farmer. Clark posted some stunning pictures on social media and wrote: "clean sweep."

The Detroit Tigers picked Clark, a three-sport star at Franklin High School in Indiana who excelled in both basketball and football, third overall in the 2023 MLB draughts earlier this month. His finest effort, though, was on the baseball field, where he helped the Grizzly Cubs get to the Class 4A sectional playoffs by batting .646 with six home runs, 33 RBI, and 45 runs scored.

Akeem Glaspie @THEAkeemGlaspie Max Clark on going No. 3 overall to the Detroit Tigers. Max Clark on going No. 3 overall to the Detroit Tigers. https://t.co/EKFJLOncCW

Posting adorable pictures with Clark, Kayli took to social media and wrote:

"so incredibly proud of you can’t wait to be a part of this crazy journey with you i love you 💛💛"

Max Clark was always a potential MLB first-round choice

Clark is now the highest-drafted player from the state since Bryan Bullington (Ball State) was selected first overall in 2002. Pat Underwood, who was chosen No. 2 by Detroit in 1976, was the highest player from Indiana to be drafted right out of high school.

Before Clark played a single high school baseball inning, he was projected as a first-round pick by the MLB. He was ranked first or second in the class of 2023 by the majority of publications.

He hit .646 in 28 games as a senior at Franklin, compiling nine doubles, five triples, six home runs, 52 walks, and five strikeouts. He also swiped 35 bases.

