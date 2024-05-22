In Photos: Dodgers' Will Smith and wife Cara hosted all-inclusive clinic for Clifford Elementary students at Dodgers stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his wife, Cara, hosted an all-inclusive clinic for the students of the Clifford Elementary School at the Dodgers stadium. This event was not just about baseball, it was also about fun, health and creating lasting memories.

The event was an annual event by the Dodgers Foundation that took place on Tuesday. They wanted to give a VIP experience to the kids of the school at the Dodgers stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The photos show Will and Cara Smith interacting with the students in different games and giving advice on how to play baseball.

"We’re promoting getting healthy, getting outside and just having fun. It’s just a fun day at Dodger Stadium for the kids and trying to give them a memory that they’ll probably remember for the rest of their lives,” Will Smith said (as per MLB.com).

Earlier in April, the Smiths organized a reading event at the Clifford Elementary School as a part of the LA Dodgers Foundation's joint literacy program. It was an initiative that was taken to promote reading among young students. They visited the school and read stories to the children, sparking a love for books.

The real reason for founding Catching Hope

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his wife Cara Smith are a power couple both on and off the field. Beyond the roar of the crowd and the thrill of the game, they're making a positive impact through their foundation, Catching Hope.

The organization founded by the Smiths focuses on fostering community engagement. It empowers young people through education, health and a love for baseball.

“It’s kind of what our foundation stands for, giving kids opportunities and experiences,” Cara Smith said (as per MLB).

The Cathching Hope charity organization was founded by the couple in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback