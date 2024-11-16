In Photos: Evan Carter & wife Kaylen embrace romantic Costa Rican getaway packed with scenic views & adrenaline-rushing sports

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter is recuperating from his back injury while enjoying a romantic getaway with his wife Kaylen Shell Carter in Costa Rica. Kaylen shared some images on social media showing scenic views from the Central American country, adventure sports like ziplining through a forest and a romantic selfie with the Rangers outfielder.

Screenshots from Kaylen Shell Carter's story on Instagram

Carter shared a snap of his wife from their ongoing trip to the Central American country Costa Rica. She could be seen gleefully smiling for the camera standing on a trail with lush green cover on either side of it. A mountain can also be seen in the background, with rain clouds covering the sky.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Kaylen and Evan Carter's relationship timeline

Evan Carter started dating Kaylen Shell in 2013 and they have known each other since middle school when they were studying in the sixth grade. They both hail from Elizabethtown, Tennessee and despite going their separate ways for higher education, they never lost touch with each other. Carter committed to play college baseball with the Duke Blue Devils.

In his senior year, the Texas Rangers selected Evan Carter as the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft as his collegiate season was cut short due to COVID. He received a $1.25 million signing bonus and made his big league debut just before the postseason in September 2023.

Carter and Kaylen took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged on December 11, 2021, and got married on December 17, 2022, in the Hidden Vale Wedding venue in Elizabethtown, Tennessee. The happy couple are caring parents to a pet canine named JP, who is a Giant Schnauzer.

The Rangers went on to win the World Series in 2023, with Carter playing an integral role in the roster. Carter's 2024 season was cut short after he sustained a back injury in May and was eventually sidelined for the entire campaign.

Evan Carter is staying optimistic as he recovers from the injury and is hopeful of a return to the roster ahead of the 2025 spring training.

