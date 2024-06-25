In Photos: Ex-MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer & agent Rachel Luba mingle with Mexican billionaire Alfredo Harp & his family in the city of Oaxaca

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer plays for the Diablos Rojos de Mexico of the Mexican Baseball League, or Liga Mexicana de Béisbol (LMB). His performance on the mound has earned him popularity among the Mexican baseball fanbase, which includes billionaire owner Alfredo Harp.

On Monday, Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, shared photos involving their meeting with Harp and his family in the city of Oaxaca. Luba praised Mexican culture through her caption:

"Nobody blends art, culture, and baseball better than the Harp familia ⚾️🎨🖼️🍫🪇 Thank you for showing us around your beautiful city of Oaxaca"

His stint at LMB has also helped him get featured on the cover of "Records" sports magazine.

Bauer, who still is waiting for a major league contract to come his way, has been dominating in LMB. While he was initially signed to a five game deal with the Diablos Rojos de Mexico, he has extended his stay for the season.

Trevor Bauer breaks LMB record in front of Alfredo Harp's hometown Oaxaca

According to a tweet from Rachel Luba, Diablos Rojos de Mexico owner requested the former Cy Young pitcher to align his pitching schedule so that he can pitch in front of Alfredo Harp's hometown, Oaxaca.

Fulfilling his owner's wishes, Trevor Bauer pitched a spectacle in front of Harp by throwing almost a complete game. He threw 8.2 innings and made franchise and league history with his 19 strikeout game. The previous LMB record was 18 strikeouts.

Bauer donated the game ball to the Harp’s incredible Diablos museum, per Luba. Harp along with his father clicked with the pitcher on the field after the game.

Trevor Bauer continues to build a strong case for his major league return while dominating south of the border. However, despite stellar numbers and his agent's continuous efforts to share his impressive stats, there is still no renewed or reported interest from MLB teams.