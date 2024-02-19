In Photos: Ex-MLB star Joe Smith's wife Allie shines bright in Reagan Bregman's diamond choker at NBA All-Star Game

For Reagan Bregman, wife of Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, the past 18 months have been a whirlwind. From victory to heartbreak to motherhood, the high-profile MLB wife has somehow found the time to launch her own jewellery line.

On February 18, the NBA All-Star game took place in Indianapolis. Amid a flurry of high-profile names, former MLB star Joe Smith's wife, Allie, turned heads.

In a flashy Instagram post, she credited Shaftel Diamonds, a Houston-based company that carries Reagan's line of 14 custom 18-karat gold sapphire pieces for the choker she was wearing.

Allie LaForce is married to former pitcher Joe Smith. A former broadcaster for Turner Sports, Allie and Joe welcomed their first child in 2022, which was the same year that Joe pitched his last game in MLB as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

For Reagan Bregman, the connection to Allie may indeed be a personal one. Bregman and Smith played together on the Houston Astros from 2018 until 2021. Moreover, 2022 was also the season that the Bregman family welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Knox.

Reagan's self-designed line that was released in coordination with Shaftel is called "With Love by Reagan Bregman." According to Reagan, the idea of the line is to create simple yet aesthetically pleasing pieces of jewellery for on-the-go women.

The names of the individual pieces are named after the values of her relationship with Alex, such as "commitment" and "harmony."

Relationship between Alex and Reagan Bregman

The Bregman couple initially met at a mutual friend's dinner. In the early years, they had to adjust to Bregman's constant traveling but Reagan left for Houston to be there for him. The couple tied the knot in late 2020.

Alex Bregman, a member of the Astros since the 2017 season, has emerged as one of the game's most successful hitters. Bregman is a two-time All-Star who has won two championships and, together with Jose Altuve, has played in more World Series games than anybody else this century.

Meanwhile, Reagan continues to gain notice for her excellent craftsmanship and sense of style. The couple are parents to Knox Samuel, who was born in Aug. 2022.

