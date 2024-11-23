In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reminisces about time with Dodgers superstar on 10th wedding anniversary

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on November 22. The couple took to social media to share a string of images from their wedding day in 2014.

Chelsea penned a loving note on her time with the Dodgers star during the ten years together.

The caption on the post read:

"Wow. 10 years went fast... but it also feels like a million years. I never could have imagined everything that we would go through together. Good and bad. Couldn't imagine doing it with anyone other than you... Happy 10 years my love."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The post on social media was captioned:

"Happy 10 Years!!! 🥰 #wedding #anniversary"

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman met when she was studying at Central Florida University and Freddie had already made his big league debut with the Atlanta Braves. Freddie was drafted straight out of high school in the 2007 MLB draft. Chelsea graduated in 2013 and the couple got engaged a year later in January 2014.

Post engagement, Chelsea spoke highly about Freddie:

"He makes me smile every single day, he encourages me when I'm down, he still opens my car door, he's learned to buy me a card and flowers every birthday. I've watched him mature into the amazing man he is today. He is the first and only man I have ever loved... 3 years ago he asked me to be his girlfriend. And I'm sure glad he did."

The couple married at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach on November 22, 2014. They welcomed their first child, Charlie on September 15, 2016 and then two more sons, Brandon John and Maximus Turner in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Freddie Freeman won the second World Series of his MLB career and the first with the Dodgers after a surreal batting performance against the Yankees in five games of the Fall Classic in October. He is now enjoying the offseason spending time with his wife and kids.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea enjoyed a romantic night at the CMAs

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea were guests for the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 20.

The World Series MVP even took the stage to present an award during the event. Freddie racked up decent numbers in 2024 with a .282 batting average, 22 home runs, 89 RBIs, and .854 OPS. His remarkable postseason form in the Fall Classic earned him the World Series MVP honors as the Dodgers won their eighth World Series.

