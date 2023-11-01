In Photos: Gerrit Cole and family channel superhero vibes as 'The Incredibles' for Halloween

The Gerrit family is in full Halloween spirit. New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, were seen dressed up as superhero characters 'The Incredibles' to commemorate their Halloween with their children Caden Gerrit Cole and Everett.

In one of the pictures, the Gerrit family is seen posing for the cameras in their costumes while in the other Cole's sons are seen all smiles.

Recently, the entire Cole family was seen vacationing. Amy Cole shared a glimpse of their gorgeous summer hideaway with fans, sparking excitement on social media. Amy Cole shared pictures of her happy moments with pals on Instagram, featuring supermodel Kate Upton and pitcher Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants.

The idyllic summer getaway, complete with baseball royalty and Hollywood glamor, serves as a reminder that summertime joys are simple enough to bring comfort and enjoyment to even the most famous individuals.

Gerrit Cole is a complete family man

The athletic couple, Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy Cole, got together while attending UCLA as freshmen baseball and softball players.

Gerrit and Amy got married in 2016. Gerrit inked a $324 million, nine-year contract with the Yankees just three years later. The Coles revealed they were expecting a child in January 2020. On June 30, 2020, Caden Gerrit Cole joined their family.

The couple's second child was reportedly due in September 2022. The family welcomed Everett Cole on January 2, 2023.

Cole is inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in the class of 2022. With 326 and 257 strikeouts in a single season for the Astros (2019) and Yankees (2022), respectively, he also holds the franchise record in these categories.

He was formerly a player for the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Orange Lutheran High School baseball team was led by Cole, who was chosen by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft.