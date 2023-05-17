In Photos: Derek Jeter tees off with Paige Spiranac at star-studded golf tourney in Bahamas

Derek Jeter, the renowned baseball player, has not only achieved success on the field but has also made a significant impact off the field through his Turn 2 Foundation. Established in 1996, the foundation focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles, academic excellence, and social change among young people.

In support of the foundation's initiatives, Derek Jeter has organized numerous charity events over the years. These events not only raise awareness but also generate substantial funds to support the community. Notable personalities, including former golfer turned media sensation Paige Spiranac, often grace these events, with Spiranac capturing attention at this year's celebrity golf tournament held at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

Moments from Derek Jeter's charity event shared by Paige Spiranac on Instagram

Spiranac is a former athlete herself, hence she is great at comprehending the thoughts of fellow athletes. However, impressing her is quite a task which Jeter seems to have mastered pretty well as last year's Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament made a huge impact on Spiranac.

"Got roasted for my age???? At least it was for a good cause, @jeterturn2. No I didn't hear you, @_paige.renee but that was COLD BLOODED!! 😂😂😂 " - @michaelstrahan posted on Instagram.

Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation: Making a Lasting Impact Off the Field

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - JULY 01: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees stands with members of his Turn 2 Foundation and their commemorative coin launch before the start of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 1, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter, one of the most celebrated baseball players of all time, is also making a significant impact off the field with his Turn 2 Foundation.

The Turn 2 Foundation implements various initiatives to provide children with the tools they need to avoid drug and alcohol addiction, maintain a healthy diet, and stay physically active.

One of the foundation's notable programs is Jeter's Leaders, a youth leadership development program. This program empowers young individuals to become leaders in their communities by offering opportunities for community service, attending leadership conferences, and participating in workshops and seminars to develop their leadership skills.

Since its inception, the Turn 2 Foundation has positively impacted the lives of countless young individuals across the United States. Derek Jeter's unwavering commitment to driving social change and empowering youth serves as an inspiration to many.

