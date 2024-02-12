In Photos: Guardians star Shane Bieber and wife Kara share highlights from 2024 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Vegas

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber and his wife Kara attended the star-studded 2024 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Vegas. The party was held on the eve of the Super Bowl game scheduled between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The former Cy Young Awardee shared highlights from the star-studded affair. For the event, Kara donned an all-black ensemble for the party. Her makeup was done by Nickey Lerma and her hair was styled by Jillian Allen. The outfit was a collaboration with FWRD X Revolve.

As far as the game is concerned, the Kansas City Chiefs defended their championship against the 49ers and won the game 25-22 in overtime. This is their third Lombardi Trophy in the Patrick Mahomes era, highlighting an NFL dynasty in the making.

Shane Bieber may no longer be available for trade

There was much anticipation among fans and analysts about the possibility of Shane Bieber being moved by the Guardians before the commencement of spring training. However, as we inch closer, a trade idea looks less likely now.

Moreover, the departure of Cal Quantrill to the Colorado Rockies has shut down any trade rumors about having him as the centerpiece for the time being. The Guardians' depth would be slimmer if they offloaded Bieber through trade.

Last season, the 28-year-old could only start 21 games due to discomfort in his pitching elbow. He posted a 6-6 record, recording an ERA of 3.80, 107 strikeouts, a 1.23 WHIP and a .253 opposing batting average.

Bieber is entering his third arbitration-eligible year. Both parties agreed on a one-year, $13.125 million contract and avoided a hearing. In six MLB seasons with the Guardians, Shane Bieber has started 132 games, pitching to a 60-32 record, posting an ERA of 3.27, 938 strikeouts, and a .236 opposing batting average.

