In Photos: Gurdians' Jose Ramirez turns heads in $79,990 high-end style Tesla Cybertruck

Cleveland Guardians star third baseman Jose Ramirez is having a decent season with the organization, as the Guardians have extended their record to 12-5 for the season after winning back-to-back games at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.

Ramirez hit a tie-breaking RBI single during Tuesday's win, as Cleveland won the tie 10-7. As cool as his knack is for driving in runs, his choice of transport vehicle to move around and get to places is also special.

Jose Ramirez drives a $79,990-worth Tesla Cybertruck and has been seen multiple times riding it to Progressive Field for the Cleveland Guardians' practice sessions and home games.

Take a look at Ramirez turning heads with his Tesla Cybertruck here:

In the images, Jose Ramirez can be seen wearing a Louis Vutton chekered T-shirt and is showing his glittery accessories, comprising of bracelets, a watch, and three heavy Cuban link chains, one of which has a initals as the pendant.

All his blings are made of white gold, yellow gold, silver, and heavily encrusted with diamonds.

Alongside his Cybertruck, Ramirez flaunts his Red Hummer which showcases the third baseman's love for cars.

The 31-year old Dominican born infielder has been influential for the Guardians over the years, which even involved a postseason run in 2022, where the organization came narrowly close to ousting the NY Yankees in the ALDS.

Jose Ramirez is raking in RBIs for an in-from Cleveland Guardians unit

Jose Ramirez is batting at an average of .247, has smashed three home runs, and driving in runs with 15 RBIs already so far in the season.

In the last three games, he has driven in two runs off four hits, which involves a two-run home run against the NY Yankees on Sunday. The Cleveland Guardians have already won the three-game series against the Boston Red Sox after taking the first two games at Fenway Park.

The Guardians have now won five of their last six series in the 2024 MLB season and currently sit atop of the AL Central standings with a win percentage of .706 which is the best among all the ballclubs in the American league.

