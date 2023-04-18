IN PHOTOS: Houston Astros players reunite with beloved ex-teammate George Springer in Blue Jays visit to H-Town

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer reuniting with his Houston Astros teammates is the best thing you'll see on the internet today.

Springer returned to H-town and a couple of pictures posted by the Astros team on social media showed the former Astros player catching up with old teammates.

Though Springer now plays against the Astros, the bond remains the same and the Astros players clearly love their former teammate.

"Catching up with an old friend." - Houston Astros

Houston Astros fans want George Springer to return to the team

MLB fans were delighted to see George Springer's reunion and have posted all sorts of positive comments.

One fan requested that Springer return to the Astros. Springer played for the team from 2014 to 2020.

Another set of fans said that Springer was their favorite Astros player.

The Houston Astros miss George Springer. No matter how hard the club have tried, they have been unable to replicate Springer's contribution on the pitch.

Springer was a star player for the Astros between 2014 and 2021, when he signed a six-year, $150-million free-agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Former manager A.J. Hinch once asked that Springer stay on the bench throughout a game while he was ailing, because everyone was cheered by his humor and energy.

The 2017 World Series victory by the Astros was greatly aided by Springer.

After hitting five home runs and batting.379 in the seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was awarded the World Series' Most Valuable Player.

Throughout his stint with the Astros, Springer was chosen three times for the American League All-Star squad. In 2018, he was also awarded the MVP of the All-Star Game.

