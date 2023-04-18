Create

IN PHOTOS: Houston Astros players reunite with beloved ex-teammate George Springer in Blue Jays visit to H-Town

By Aashna
Modified Apr 18, 2023 15:19 GMT
Houston Astros players reunite with beloved ex-teammate George Springer as Blue Jays visit H-TownPicture Credit: Houston Astros
Houston Astros players reunite with beloved ex-teammate George Springer as Blue Jays visit H-TownPicture Credit: Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer reuniting with his Houston Astros teammates is the best thing you'll see on the internet today.

Springer returned to H-town and a couple of pictures posted by the Astros team on social media showed the former Astros player catching up with old teammates.

Though Springer now plays against the Astros, the bond remains the same and the Astros players clearly love their former teammate.

Catching up with an old friend. https://t.co/8TwDqJErLj
"Catching up with an old friend." - Houston Astros

Houston Astros fans want George Springer to return to the team

MLB fans were delighted to see George Springer's reunion and have posted all sorts of positive comments.

One fan requested that Springer return to the Astros. Springer played for the team from 2014 to 2020.

@astros @BlueJays GEORGE SPRINGER 😭😭😭😭😭 COME BACK TO HOUSTON U BELONG HERE
@astros @BlueJays Bring him back! 💔
@astros @BlueJays #4EverAstro

Another set of fans said that Springer was their favorite Astros player.

@astros @BlueJays One of my favorite Astros of All Time!
@astros @BlueJays Bring him home😭
@astros @BlueJays PLEASE BRING HIM BACK
@astros @BlueJays Springer!!
@astros @BlueJays Man....

The Houston Astros miss George Springer. No matter how hard the club have tried, they have been unable to replicate Springer's contribution on the pitch.

Springer was a star player for the Astros between 2014 and 2021, when he signed a six-year, $150-million free-agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels

Former manager A.J. Hinch once asked that Springer stay on the bench throughout a game while he was ailing, because everyone was cheered by his humor and energy.

The 2017 World Series victory by the Astros was greatly aided by Springer.

After hitting five home runs and batting.379 in the seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was awarded the World Series' Most Valuable Player.

Throughout his stint with the Astros, Springer was chosen three times for the American League All-Star squad. In 2018, he was also awarded the MVP of the All-Star Game.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...