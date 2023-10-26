In Photos: Jacob deGrom's 1999 Ford F-250 transformed by Diesel Brothers into work of art worth $56,505

Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers of this generation. The oft-injured right-hander is among the best of the best when he's playing, mowing down hitters left and right. He is truly one of the best to ever do it, he just has health problems. Regardless of that, he's amassed quite the fortune as a result.

He signed a massive contract this last offseason before he unfortunately had to get Tommy John surgery. That and all his other contracts and endorsements has him worth about $70 million.

That means that the former New York Mets standout can easily afford to spend some money on his vehicle. Rather than buy a fancy car, deGrom wanted to have someone make him a fancy car.

A Ford F250 from 1999, which is what the Texas Rangers ace has, is worth about $4,500 on Kelley Blue Book. After the Diesel Brothers were done with his, it was worth $56,605.

Jacob deGrom's impressive new truck

They took a completely plain truck and turned it into an absolute work of art. They painted it, added a lift kit, a front bar, and so much more. The truck barely resembled the original version that the pitcher left them with, as deGrom was in awe:

"I love it!"

The life of this vehicle was probably short beforehand, but they've extended what is now an almost 25-year old car for a lot longer with their impressive work.

Jacob deGrom cheering team on from sidelines

Jacob deGrom has not won a World Series yet, but he has the chance to do so this year. That's in spite of the fact that he has not pitched since the very beginning of the season.

Jacob deGrom can win the World Series without playing

He had to undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time, and he's not been present for the World Series run his Texas Rangers are on. They'd be in better shape if he was.

Nevertheless, if his team is able to oust the Arizona Diamondbacks, he will win his first ever championship ring.