In Photos: Jake Fraley's wife Angelica shares precious moments from family day at Great American Ball Park

Before the finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, Reds’ outfielder Jake Fraley snapped a few family photos with his wife Angelica and children at Great American Park.

Angelica uploaded some of those moments on her Instagram under the caption -

“Lead on, Good Shepherd. Family Day 2024”

Fraley Family was dressed in the Reds jerseys produced by Tiny Turnip, an MLB-recognized clothing company. The couple with their son, Jayce, and daughter, Avery had a great day at the Reds’ ballpark as they watched the Reds winning the game against the Guardians to tie the series, bringing their season record to 33-35.

However, Jake went dry with 0-for-4 without any contributions. Although overall he’s having a decent season with nine RBIs, and 24 runs in 52 games, hitting with a slash line of .283/.339/..362 while maintaining a .701 OPS.

Earlier this year, he went through a difficult phase when the five-year-old Avery was diagnosed with Leukemia, and underwent chemotherapy treatment. Fortunately, she recovered well and the latest reports showed no sign of cancer in her bone marrow.

“I’m not going to shy away. This is the most challenging season of my life," Fraley said, via MLB.com

However, amid such a huge family crisis, he also focused on his profession.

"I get excited about challenges," he added "Instead of saying this will be the hardest season of my life, you just rephrase that statement that it’s going to be the most challenging season of my life. My mind can get behind that because I get excited about challenges. I can find growth in it.”

Jake Fraley had a practice session with his son

Ahead of the final clash between Cincatti Reds and Chicago Cubs on Sunday, which they lost 2-4, Jake Fraley had a personal one-on-one practice session with his son, Jayce at the Reds’ home arena.

Angelica shared some of those father-son moments in her Instagram story and wrote:

“His [Jayce] face every year,”

“Crown the man haha”

Source: Angelica Fraley/ Instagram

However, Jake Fraley failed to connect during his pitch hit in that game and continued his off-form. The Reds are preparing to face the NL Central toppers, Milwaukee Brewers (40-28), from Friday for a three-game road series, while Fraley is hoping to get back to form soon and contribute to his team’s success.

